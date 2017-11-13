Taylor scores 29, Evansville tops NC Central 68-55 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Taylor scores 29, Evansville tops NC Central 68-55

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Ryan Taylor scored 29 points, with 10 coming from the free-throw line, to help Evansville beat North Carolina Central 68-55 on Monday.

Evansville opened the game with a 12-3 run and led 36-26 at halftime after forcing 16 turnovers. The Purple Aces had a 17-point lead in the first half but missed their final five shot before halftime.

Blake Simmons and Taylor each hit a 3-pointer in the opening two minutes of the second half as Evansville extended it to 44-28. Simmons and Taylor each made three of Evansville's seven 3-pointers as the Purple Aces shot 50 percent from distance

Simmons finished with 11 points for Evansville (2-0). Duane Gibson added 10 points, and Dru Smith had eight points and 11 assists.

Raasean Davis had 12 points and nine rebounds for NC Central (0-2). The Eagles outrebounded Evansville 32-21 but turned it over 26 times, leading to 26 points.

