Police: Mother shoots son after he threatens to kill himself

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - Leitchfield Police and Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after a son was shot by his mother several times.

On Friday, Leitchfield Police said they reported to a shooting on Maple Drive. There they found Barry Wilkerson who had been shot twice by his mother, Paula Sims, investigators said. Wilkerson suffered non-life-threatening wounds to the leg, shoulder and hand.

According to a press release, Wilkerson had been sitting in his vehicle when he was shot. Wilkerson left the initial shooting scene, stopped by a friend's house, then drove to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center, Leitchfield police said. Wilkerson was taken to UofL Hospital for additional treatment.

Deputies continue to investigate what led up to the shooting and no arrests were made. The case is expected to be presented to the Grayson County Commonwealth Attorney's office for a possible submission to a grand jury.

