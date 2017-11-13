One killed in Bardstown shed fire

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A man is dead after his shed caught on fire, Bardstown officials confirm.

According to a release from the Bardstown Fire Department, firefighters responded to the call of a shed fire shortly before 3:00 p.m. Monday.

Once on scene in the 100 block of Sunset Drive, crews found a 23 by 12 shed with heavy fire showing.

While working to extinguish the fire, first responders found a man believed to be homeowner, deceased in the burnt out part of the shed.

Bardstown Police and Kentucky State Fire Marshal's are investigating.

