SCAM ALERT: Text message scam in McCracken Co. targets jury pool

Reports have been made in McCracken County about fake text messages sent to the jury pool for December.

The McCracken County Circuit Court Clerk's Office is warning citizens of this scam the number 270-331-1292.

In the message, it states that jury orientation scheduled for Dec. 4, 2017 has been changed to Nov. 14, 2017.

The McCracken County Circuit Court Clerk's Office wants to remind everyone that it does not send out text messages to potential jurors.

There has been no change for potential jurors to report on December 4 for orientation. All notifications from that office are sent by US mail.

Anyone with questions may contact the McCracken County Circuit Court Clerk at 270-575-7280.

