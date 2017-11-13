Louisville City FC prepares for first USL championship game

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Monday will be the biggest night in the short history of Louisville City FC. The USL Cup final against the Swope Park Rangers is expected to set new attendance records and bring more attention to soccer in Louisville.

“It's amazing the fact that we had a pro soccer team brought to this city only three years ago,” Tom Farmer said. “Now here we at the championship, and that really says something about this team."

This is Tom Farmer's first year as president of the Coopers, one of the team's supporter groups.

He and hundreds of Coopers attend every game. They will show off their cheers and chants as ESPNU airs the USL Championship across the country.

“Hosting the USL Cup final here, it’s just huge for the city and huge for soccer,” LCFC Chief Operating Officer Steve Livingstone said. “We are very proud of the league we play in. USL is fantastic competition.”

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Louisville City fans rally ahead of USL championship

+ Jackie Robinson model bat, glove sells for over $193,000 at auction

+ Metro Council approves $30 million bond to build LouCity soccer stadium

Steve Livingstone became the COO of Louisville City FC in April. He is amazed by the passion and knowledge fans in Louisville display. Livingstone is excited to host a professional championship.

“Lou City brings everyone together so if you are a UofL fan or a UK fan, it does not matter,” Livingstone said. “The color purple is a mixture of red and blue, so even that is fantastic.”

Livingstone says with plans for a new stadium and a potential championship win the future of Lou City is strong. Farmer hopes to set a record attendance of around 14,000 people.

“You are not going to want to miss this,” Farmer said. “The atmosphere is going to be electric and whatever happens it will be one of the greatest experiences in Louisville history.”

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.