2 car crash closes Smyrna Parkway at I-265 in south Louisville, multiple people hurt

Up to seven people were hurt in the crash, and one person had to be rescued. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A two-car crash has closed the southbound lanes of Smyrna Parkway at the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265) in south Louisville.

One person had to be rescued and multiple people in the cars have been injured, according to Louisville MetroSafe.

The wreck happened around 4:20 p.m. Monday.

Up to seven people are expected to be rushed to the hospital, according to emergency crews. The severity of their injuries is not yet known.

The southbound lanes of Smyrna Parkway will remain closed as officials clear the scene.

Traffic is getting around the crash by using the median.

Air 3 flew over the scene.

We were originally informed the crash was on I-265, but when we arrived over the scene we saw it was in fact on Smyrna Parkway.

