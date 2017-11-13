USPS free service sends photos of letters, packages

The camera technology has been around for years but the USPS just made it available to the consumer. (Source: USPS)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A new service called "Informed Delivery" from the United States Postal Service aims to help residents keep track of their letter mail that will be delivered the same day.

The free service from the USPS sends an e-mail to consumers with photos of their letters. By logging in and visiting the "dashboard" users can also see scanned images of their packages.

Package thefts in the Beechmont neighborhood have become more frequent, according to neighbors.

"You know most people get their packages while they're working," one neighbor said. "And it's gone when they get home. We've heard a few around here of the people getting their packages stolen right off of their front porch."

For some, the solution is surveillance. For those who haven’t installed cameras, this new service may be useful to find out what exactly a person is expecting in the mail for the day.

Cameras in the mail processing center capture photos of the mail to be delivered that same day and then send out an e-mail around 7:30 in the morning.

"The next day you should receive an e-mail with up to ten digital images of your incoming letter mail," USPS Spokesperson Susan Wright said. "And if you go to the dashboard on a computer you're able to see package delivery as well."

The camera technology has been around for years but the USPS just made it available to the consumer. The service was in the testing stages this spring. Louisville’s now on the map with at least sixty-five thousand people using the service so far.

