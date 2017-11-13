Prosecutor explains court process for juveniles charged in Highl - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Prosecutor explains court process for juveniles charged in Highlands murder

The four suspects are juveniles and their court proceedings are confidential. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The four suspects are juveniles and their court proceedings are confidential. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Jason Spencer (Source: Facebook) Jason Spencer (Source: Facebook)
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jeff Cooke (Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News) Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jeff Cooke (Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Four teenagers are now charged in the November 5 murder of a man walking in the Highlands neighborhood. The youngest suspect - just 13 years old - turned himself on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro police. 
     
Because all four suspects are juveniles, their court proceedings are confidential. But things are going to be quite a bit different for the 13-year-old.

"It's the firearm that increases the degree of seriousness," Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jeff Cooke said. "With a firearm, you aren't acting like a child because, the consequences are very, very serious."

And they were. Jason Spencer, 30, was shot to death during a robbery attempt on Everett Avenue. The newlywed was killed in front of his wife. 

The suspects are all underage boys. Teens facing such serious charges happens more often than you think.    

Cooke says all juveniles who are arrested have a case that starts in juvenile court. In order for cases to come to circuit court, the juvenile judge holds what is called a transfer hearing. At that hearing, the judge will decide three things. 

"Whether a felony was committed by the person charged, whether a firearm was involved and the felony, and whether the person charged is 14 years or older," Cooke said. 

If a judge finds probable cause on all those three things, a grand jury would hear it like an adult case and it would be prosecuted like an adult case.  

The case involving the 13-year-old will be handled differently. He can't be transferred to adult court, regardless of the charges because of his age. 

"Some kids grow up faster than others and it's a sad way to grow up fast," Cooke said. "It's tragic for all involved."

Cooke says even if a juvenile was convicted as an adult, they would go to a youth detention facility. When they turn 18, they are re-sentenced as an adult and can be incarcerated in a regular prison.

