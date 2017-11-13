Cats and Cards both fall in AP poll - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cats and Cards both fall in AP poll

UK and UofL face each other for the first time in a Super Regional beginning Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News) UK and UofL face each other for the first time in a Super Regional beginning Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
    
RecordPtsPrv
    1. Duke (34)    2-0    1577    1
    2. Michigan St. (13)    1-0    1529    2
    3. Arizona (16)    2-0    1511    3
    4. Kansas (2)    1-0    1446    4
    5. Villanova    1-0    1307    6
    6. Wichita St.    1-0    1277    7
    7. Kentucky    2-0    1219    5
    8. Florida    0-0    1125    8
    9. North Carolina    1-0    1078    9
    10. Southern Cal    1-0    1023    10
    11. Miami    2-0    911    13
    12. Cincinnati    1-0    890    12
    13. Notre Dame    1-0    860    14
    14. Minnesota    1-0    675    15
    15. Xavier    1-0    605    17
    16. Texas A&M    1-0    577    25
    17. Gonzaga    1-0    525    18
    18. Louisville    1-0    518    16
    19. Purdue    2-0    426    20
    20. Northwestern    1-0    374    19
    21. Saint Mary's (Cal)    1-0    315    22
    22. Seton Hall    2-0    283    23
    23. UCLA    1-0    266    21
    24. West Virginia    0-1    211    11
    25. Baylor    1-0    205    24    
Others receiving votes: Alabama 98, Rhode Island 55, Virginia 45, TCU 43, Providence 36, Missouri 32, Virginia Tech 17, Wisconsin 9, Texas 7, Michigan 7, Texas Tech 6, Butler 6, Oklahoma 5, Mount St Marys 4, Arkansas 4, SMU 4, Middle Tennessee 3, Maryland 2, Nevada 2, Oakland 2, Dayton 2, Harvard 1, South Carolina 1, Oregon 1.



