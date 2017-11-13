Cats and Cards both fall in AP poll

UK and UofL face each other for the first time in a Super Regional beginning Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:



RecordPtsPrv

1. Duke (34) 2-0 1577 1

2. Michigan St. (13) 1-0 1529 2

3. Arizona (16) 2-0 1511 3

4. Kansas (2) 1-0 1446 4

5. Villanova 1-0 1307 6

6. Wichita St. 1-0 1277 7

7. Kentucky 2-0 1219 5

8. Florida 0-0 1125 8

9. North Carolina 1-0 1078 9

10. Southern Cal 1-0 1023 10

11. Miami 2-0 911 13

12. Cincinnati 1-0 890 12

13. Notre Dame 1-0 860 14

14. Minnesota 1-0 675 15

15. Xavier 1-0 605 17

16. Texas A&M 1-0 577 25

17. Gonzaga 1-0 525 18

18. Louisville 1-0 518 16

19. Purdue 2-0 426 20

20. Northwestern 1-0 374 19

21. Saint Mary's (Cal) 1-0 315 22

22. Seton Hall 2-0 283 23

23. UCLA 1-0 266 21

24. West Virginia 0-1 211 11

25. Baylor 1-0 205 24

Others receiving votes: Alabama 98, Rhode Island 55, Virginia 45, TCU 43, Providence 36, Missouri 32, Virginia Tech 17, Wisconsin 9, Texas 7, Michigan 7, Texas Tech 6, Butler 6, Oklahoma 5, Mount St Marys 4, Arkansas 4, SMU 4, Middle Tennessee 3, Maryland 2, Nevada 2, Oakland 2, Dayton 2, Harvard 1, South Carolina 1, Oregon 1.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)