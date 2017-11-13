Child shot in Jeffersontown near Buca Di Beppo

A child was shot in the parking lot near Buca Di Beppo. (Source: Air3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting in the Jeffersontown involving a child.

MetroSafe said that the call came in around 5 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Hurstbourne Parkway.

The child is expected to be taken to Norton's Children's Hospital.

This story will be updated as more information comes into the WAVE 3 Newsroom.

