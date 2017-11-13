1 shot in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 5:42 p.m., of a shooting in the 700 block of south 43rd Street.

Once on scene, crews found one person shot.

Any information on that person's condition or any suspects is unknown at this time.

