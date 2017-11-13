The Latest: Sen. Rand Paul returns to Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Sen. Rand Paul (all times local):

6 p.m.

Sen. Rand Paul has returned to Capitol Hill following an attack at his Kentucky home that left him with six broken ribs.

Paul entered the chamber, hands by his sides, to cast a vote Monday night. He chatted briefly with other senators, including Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii.

Paul was attacked Nov. 3 while mowing his lawn, authorities said. Robert Porter, Paul's close friend of 20 years, said the senator had gotten off his riding lawn mower when he was tackled from behind. Porter said Paul was wearing ear protection, so he did not hear the attack coming.

Police charged Rene Boucher with misdemeanor assault. Boucher pleaded not guilty last week in Bowling Green.

12:25 a.m.

"While I'm still in a good deal of pain, I will be returning to work in the Senate today, ready to fight for liberty and help move forward with tax cuts in the coming days and weeks," Paul posted on his Twitter account.

Paul was attacked Nov. 3 while mowing his lawn, authorities said. Robert Porter, Paul's close friend of 20 years, said the senator had gotten off his riding lawn mower to remove a limb when he was tackled from behind. Porter said Paul was wearing ear protection, so he did not hear the attack coming.

