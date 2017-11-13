Police recover stolen guns from 17-year-old

Officers found these four stolen guns in the room of a 17-year-old high school student. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police say a high school student stole guns from cars and had intentions of selling them.

LMPD says the suspect is 17-years-old and a student at Jeffersontown High School.

Four weapons were found in the teen's room on Nov. 9 during a disturbance call. Police believe the guns were stolen from vehicles in early to mid-October.

Two of the weapons, an AR and Gloc 23, were property of an unnamed police department. Investigators told us those two guns were taken from the trunk of an officer's personal vehicle in his driveway.

Police say the teen was going around to neighborhoods, close to where he lives in the eastern part of LMPD's seventh division, looking for unlocked vehicles. The seventh division is just south of Jeffersontown.

"His intent was to steal anything of value," LMPD Seventh Division Major Kim Burbrink said. "Something that he could gain money or goods, so he was looking for anything that he could easily carry and that could bring value."

And he didn't just take guns. Police also charged the teen with theft by unlawful taking from vehicles where he allegedly stole credit cards and used them.

Police say the suspect's parents are cooperating.

Officers have not found any indication that the guns were brought to school.

This case isn't over. Police say there is potentially another J-town student involved.

