Box Office Top 20: 'Thor: Ragnarok' repeats at No. 1

(Nicola Dove/Twentieth Century Fox via AP). This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Michelle Pfeiffer in a scene from, "Murder on the Orient Express."

(Claire Folger/Paramount Pictures via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Mel Gibson, from left, Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell and John Lithgow in "Daddy's Home 2."

(Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows Chris Hemsworth, left, and the Hulk in a scene from, "Thor: Ragnarok."

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Thor: Ragnarok" topped the box office again in its second weekend, adding $57.1 million from North American theaters. The superhero sequel, the third in the franchise, has grossed $212.1 million domestically to date.

It beat out newcomers like the comedy sequel "Daddy's Home 2," which opened in second with a solid $29.7 million, and Kenneth Branagh's lush adaptation of Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express," which debuted in third with $28.7 million.

In fourth place was "A Bad Moms Christmas" with $11.5 million that bumps up its domestic total to $39.8 million, and in fifth was the horror pic "Jigsaw," in its third week in theaters, which took in $3.4 million.

Among smaller releases, the coming-of-age pic "Lady Bird" cracked the top 10 in its expansion to only 37 theaters. The Greta Gerwig-directed film earned $1.2 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. "Thor: Ragnarok," Disney, $57,078,306, 4,080 locations, $13,990 average, $212,068,013, 2 Weeks.

2. "Daddy's Home 2," Paramount, $29,651,193, 3,575 locations, $8,294 average, $29,651,193, 1 Week.

3. "Murder On The Orient Express," 20th Century Fox, $28,681,472, 3,341 locations, $8,585 average, $28,681,472, 1 Week.

4. "A Bad Moms Christmas," STX Entertainment, $11,468,964, 3,615 locations, $3,173 average, $39,832,590, 2 Weeks.

5. "Jigsaw," Lionsgate, $3,424,319, 2,651 locations, $1,292 average, $34,358,412, 3 Weeks.

6. "Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween," Lionsgate, $2,001,108, 1,900 locations, $1,053 average, $45,851,571, 4 Weeks.

7. "Geostorm," Warner Bros., $1,641,680, 1,685 locations, $974 average, $31,720,572, 4 Weeks.

8. "Blade Runner 2049," Warner Bros., $1,460,463, 863 locations, $1,692 average, $88,051,760, 6 Weeks.

9. "Happy Death Day," Universal, $1,266,440, 1,564 locations, $810 average, $54,908,045, 5 Weeks.

10. "Lady Bird," A24, $1,199,748, 37 locations, $32,426 average, $1,731,828, 2 Weeks.

11. "Let There Be Light," Atlas Distribution Company, $1,114,560, 774 locations, $1,440 average, $5,939,454, 3 Weeks.

12. "Only The Brave," Sony, $936,889, 1,207 locations, $776 average, $17,060,805, 4 Weeks.

13. "Thank You For Your Service," Universal, $853,295, 1,348 locations, $633 average, $9,063,685, 3 Weeks.

14. "Lego Ninjago Movie, The," Warner Bros., $801,680, 771 locations, $1,040 average, $58,524,340, 8 Weeks.

15. "The Foreigner," STX Entertainment, $781,257, 737 locations, $1,060 average, $33,474,379, 5 Weeks.

16. "Victoria And Abdul," Focus Features, $677,906, 637 locations, $1,064 average, $21,140,610, 8 Weeks.

17. "The Florida Project," A24, $540,507, 229 locations, $2,360 average, $3,800,385, 6 Weeks.

18. "Loving Vincent," Good Deed Entertainment, $512,194, 212 locations, $2,416 average, $3,931,068, 8 Weeks.

19. "My Little Pony: The Movie," Lionsgate, $508,815, 592 locations, $859 average, $21,520,056, 6 Weeks.

20. "LBJ," Vertical Entertainment, $486,285, 608 locations, $800 average, $2,062,231, 2 Weeks.

Universal and Focus are owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp.; Sony, Columbia, Sony Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics are units of Sony Corp.; Paramount is owned by Viacom Inc.; Disney, Pixar and Marvel are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; Miramax is owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC; 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight are owned by 21st Century Fox; Warner Bros. and New Line are units of Time Warner Inc.; MGM is owned by a group of former creditors including Highland Capital, Anchorage Advisors and Carl Icahn; Lionsgate is owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.; IFC is owned by AMC Networks Inc.; Rogue is owned by Relativity Media LLC.

