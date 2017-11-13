Judge: Crash that killed woman was result of best friend's 4th DUI

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A woman accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her friend was in court Monday.

Stephanie Coy was behind the wheel of her car when it collided with another car Friday night in Pioneer Village, police said. Hannah Compton, 35, was killed in the crash. Her young son was in the backseat of the car but is expected to be OK.

A Bullitt County judge said Monday that the incident was Coy's fourth DUI. He ordered her to be held on $100,000 cash bond until her next court appearance next week.

Coy's father, Jimmy Coy, expressed his sympathy for Compton's family.

"I'd like to say that our prayers are out to Hannah's family," he said. "We knew Hannah very well. Her and my daughter had been best friends since childhood, and she's been in my home many times. Stephanie is really terrified of this whole ordeal. Prayers for her, too. She's a very loving person and a wonderful mother of two."

