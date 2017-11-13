Judge: Crash that killed woman was result of best friend's 4th DUI

Those with information about the shooting should call the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
Those with information about the shooting should call the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).More >>
The child was taken to Norton's Children's Hospital.More >>
The child was taken to Norton's Children's Hospital.More >>
A woman accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her friend was in court Monday.More >>
A woman accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her friend was in court Monday.More >>
Four teenagers are now charged in the November 5 murder of a man walking in the Highlands neighborhood. Because all four suspects are juveniles, their court proceedings are confidential. But things are going to be quite a bit different for the youngest one.More >>
Four teenagers are now charged in the November 5 murder of a man walking in the Highlands neighborhood. Because all four suspects are juveniles, their court proceedings are confidential. But things are going to be quite a bit different for the youngest one.More >>
Police found four weapons in the teen's room during a disturbance call. And that's not all they discovered.More >>
Police found four weapons in the teen's room during a disturbance call. And that's not all they discovered.More >>