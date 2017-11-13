Man shot on Craig Avenue in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responded to yet another shooting on Monday; this time it was in the Jacobs neighborhood.

MetroSafe confirms the call came in at 7:06 p.m. Monday of a shooting in the 3800 block of Craig Avenue; this is just north of the Watterson Expressway near Taylor Boulevard.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Once on scene, police found a man shot. The victim is expected to be taken to UofL Hospital. MetroSafe said his injuries are serious but do not appear to be life-threatening.

Initial information indicates that robbery may be the motive for this shooting, MetroSafe said.

Those with information about the shooting should call the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.