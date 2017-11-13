Man shot on Craig Avenue in Jacobs neighborhood - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man shot on Craig Avenue in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responded to yet another shooting on Monday; this time it was in the Jacobs neighborhood.

MetroSafe confirms the call came in at  7:06 p.m. Monday of a shooting in the 3800 block of Craig Avenue; this is just north of the Watterson Expressway near Taylor Boulevard.

Once on scene, police found a man shot. The victim is expected to be taken to UofL Hospital. MetroSafe said his injuries are serious but do not appear to be life-threatening. 

Initial information indicates that robbery may be the motive for this shooting, MetroSafe said. 

Those with information about the shooting should call the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

