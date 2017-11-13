Family Health Centers opens new location

The new location is at 2500 W. Market St. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Family Health Centers is expanding again. Monday was the grand opening for their eighth location for patients.

The new location is at 2500 W. Market St., where the former KentuckyOne Health Westside Medical Clinic was.

Each location provides much needed medical help in the neighborhood they serve.

"All throughout the state, especially here in the west end, there's a need for better access to primary care services," Bill Wagner, the CEO of Family Health Centers, said. "For folks to have a family doctor, medical home so that they can get the preventative care they need to take care of minor illnesses in a more affordable way."

The centers also offer lots of classes including smoking cessation, healthy cooking and yoga.

