Timetable set for decision on Councilman Dan Johnson

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Metro Councilman Dan Johnson is accused of breaking the agreement that kept his seat following allegations of sexual harassment. A date has been for Metro Council's final decision on the matter.

In a meeting Monday night, three separate charges were read out against Dan Johnson. Those charges included being at City Hall later than allowed on the night the agreement was signed, a news interview and a Facebook post declaring he had won his Metro Council battle.

The panel gave Johnson till Tuesday afternoon to respond to the charges.

Monday there weren't any votes, but afterward, two of the panel members talked about the allegations and the case.

"We're at the intersection, for all of us, of justice and peace." Councilwoman Barabara Sexton Smith said. "The path to justice for me is very clear. The path to healing is a little more complicated."

The next meeting will be Friday where a final decision is expected.

The agreement said he's not allowed to appeal but it is possible he could walk right across the street from City Hall and file a lawsuit.

