Colson, Pflueger notch double-doubles as Notre Dame rolls

By ANTHONY ANDERSON

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Bonzie Colson had 27 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks while No. 13 Notre Dame shook off a choppy opening half to roll past Mount St. Mary's 88-62 in the Irish's home opener Monday night.

It was the 25th career double-double of his career. Rex Pflueger added his first with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Matt Farrell chipped in 12 points and five assists as ND improved to 18-0 in home debuts under coach Mike Brey.

Colson, an Associated Press preseason All-American, went 11-of-15 from the field and 4-of-4 at the line.

Junior Robinson, the Mountaineers' 5-foot-5 senior guard, led the visitors with 14 points, but had just two after halftime. Freshman Bobby Planutis added 11 points and seven boards.

The Irish led just 40-32 at the intermission, but scored the first 14 points of the second half to seize control. They trailed 23-20 before going on an 11-0 run ignited by Colson's offensive-rebound slam at the 5:56 mark.

Plueger added back-to-back steals for baskets as part of the spurt and Notre Dame never relinquished the lead.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: Even in a first half that wasn't aesthetic by Irish standards, they still committed just three turnovers while weathering the Mount's early momentum. It was the second straight game that ND went on to control in the second half, and more of the same figures to be ahead for a veteran unit.

Mount St. Mary's: The young Mountaineers, facing a taxing early schedule, are likely to improve as the season moves along. They're starting three freshmen and a sophomore on the heels of Elijah Long transferring to Texas and Miles Wilson to Miami in the offseason.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame hosts Chicago State on Thursday, before departing for Hawaii and three games Nov. 20-22 in the Maui Invitational.

Mount St. Mary's wraps up a trio of road dates against historically marquee names to start the season when it visits nearby Georgetown on Wednesday.

