By The Associated Press



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lebanon 48, Taylor 30

Liberty Christian 46, Indpls Irvington 30

N. Knox 63, Washington Catholic 9

Washington Twp. 53, River Forest 45

Lafayette Tournament First Round

Benton Central 49, Lafayette Catholic 45

McCutcheon 67, Twin Lakes 52

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.