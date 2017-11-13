In honor of Lady Gaga's visit, kids, city leaders give back

The foundation is a philanthropic organization created by Lady Gaga and her mother. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In honor of Lady Gaga being in town Monday, Mayor Greg Fischer, JCPS school leaders and students gathered at Western Middle School to package items for the Born This Way Foundation.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The foundation is a philanthropic organization created by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta.

Its main purpose is to inspire youth around America and to encourage them to live better lives and to build better communities around them.

To learn more about the foundation and to get involved, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.