2 shot near Winkler Avenue Family Dollar

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police responded to Monday's fifth shooting near Churchill Downs.

MetroSafe confirmed the call came in at 10:11 p.m. for a shooting in the 600 block of Winkler Avenue near the Family Dollar.

Police responded to the scene to find two people shot, MetroSafe said.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a man and woman were shot inside a vehicle that crashed into the Family Dollar. Mitchell confirmed that both were taken to University Hospital; the man with life-threatening injuries and the woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

