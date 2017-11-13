LMPD wants community input to name new K9

Meet the new K9 officer for LMPD. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is getting a new K9 officer, thanks to a donation from local business Sonitrol.

Now LMPD wants the public's help to name the K9.

Tuesday, officers will take the dog to the Walden School to kick off the naming campaign.

The community can meet the new K9 and the students will come up with potential names for the newest officer. The top five names will then be voted on by the people of Louisville.

Save this story link and check back on Thursday, when voting begins.

At that time the public can go to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation website or the official site for LMPD to cast a vote.

Voting will run from Thursday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Dec. 1.

