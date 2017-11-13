Louisville City FC wins USL Cup with late-game goal

The goal came in the 89th minute of the game. (Source: ESPNU)

LouCity players celebrated after their one and only goal. But it was enough. (Source: ESPNU)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville City FC secured its first USL Cup title in a sold out game Monday night against the Swope Park Rangers.

The final score was 1 to 0.

For most of the game both teams remained scoreless. Fans got excited early in the game when it appeared LouCity scored, but it was called back by the referee.

It wasn't until the 89th minute of the game that Cameron Lancaster scored, bringing LouCity ahead. Lancaster headed the ball near the post; the keeper had no chance.

Despite a tense five+ minutes of stoppage time that brought out cards against three players, the Rangers could not make anything happen.

Fans rushed the field to celebrate LouCity's first USL Cup win.

The USL Championship is the first professional sports championship to come to Louisville in decades.

Louisville City's new stadium should open in three seasons, with a team full of promise, and some new hardware.

