3 children shot in 3 hours in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three children were shot within about three hours on Monday in the city of Louisville.

The violence started on Vermont Avenue.

"I basically knew it was a gunshot because I hear it pretty often," a neighbor said.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in an alley behind this home.

The teen's mother says he was chased after getting off the school bus at 41st and River Park.

"Somebody's trying to kill him," the victim’s mother said. "Somebody's trying to kill my child and I don't want them to kill my child."

JCPS said the student was never on the bus.

However, he was on the corner of 17th and Prentice Streets about two weeks ago. He was one of six teens who were shot then.

"These kids know nothing that they doing," the victim's mother said.

The teen is expected to survive.

As the sun set, detectives moved from the west to east end of town for another shooting. This time victim was just three-years-old.

Police said the child's mother and sibling were in a vehicle with him when the 3-year-old got a hold of a gun and shot himself in the head.

"Always be mindful that if you do have firearms and small children please be smart about it," Sergeant Scott Beatty said.

Officers escorted the ambulance the child was in to Norton Children's Hospital. He was listed in grave condition as of Monday night.

Just a few minutes later, police rushed to South 43rd Street where a 13-year-old boy was struck with a bullet.

He is expected to survive.

On top of these shootings involving children, there were two other shootings Monday injuring a total of three adults.

The first was on Craig Avenue, where police say a pizza delivery driver was robbed and shot. He was in serious condition at last check.

Then LMPD reported two adults shot in a car that then ran into the Family Dollar store on Winkler Avenue. Those adults are expected to be okay.

