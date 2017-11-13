Splash pad, drum play area coming to Sheppard Park

The new splash pad and other improvements are set to be finished in the spring of 2018. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined residents and local officials in the Russell neighborhood Monday to break ground on a spray pad in Sheppard Park.

The spray pad is just one of the many improvements being made within the park.

Other renovations include the addition of restrooms, a conga drum play area, walking path markers, and additional picnic tables.

Construction is expected to be complete by Spring 2018.

