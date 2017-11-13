Splash pad, drum play area coming to Sheppard Park - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Splash pad, drum play area coming to Sheppard Park

Posted by Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
The new splash pad and other improvements are set to be finished in the spring of 2018. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined residents and local officials in the Russell neighborhood Monday to break ground on a spray pad in Sheppard Park.

The spray pad is just one of the many improvements being made within the park.

Other renovations include the addition of restrooms, a conga drum play area, walking path markers, and additional picnic tables.

Construction is expected to be complete by Spring 2018.

