LouCity FC wins USL Cup 1-0 over Swope Park

LouCity players celebrated after their one and only goal. But it was enough. (Source: ESPNU)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville City FC won the USL Cup title on Monday night with a thrilling 1-0 victory over Swope Park.

Cameron Lancaster's header in the 88th minute proved to be the only goal of the match.

A sellout crowd 14,456 was there to celebrate. It is the seventh straight year that the home team has won the championship match.

