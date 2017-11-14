LouCity FC wins USL Cup 1-0 over Swope Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville City FC won the USL Cup title on Monday night with a thrilling 1-0 victory over Swope Park.
Cameron Lancaster's header in the 88th minute proved to be the only goal of the match.
A sellout crowd 14,456 was there to celebrate. It is the seventh straight year that the home team has won the championship match.
