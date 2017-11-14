Driver, 66, killed in NKY crash; medical issue may be to blame

A medical issue may be the cause of a fatal crash in Boone County, sheriff's officials said.

A vehicle driven by Carl Domaschko, 66, of Verona suddenly ran off his driveway in the 14000 block of Walton Verona Road and into an embankment Monday night, according the sheriff's office.

He was transported to St.Elizabeth's Hospital Florence and pronounced dead shortly after the accident occurred about 6 p.m.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.