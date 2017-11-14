Study: A cup of coffee a day keeps heart disease away

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Good news for coffee lovers; new data shows one to six cups of coffee per day is linked to a healthier heart.



Researchers at the University of Colorado studied how certain foods impact heart health and found coffee is key to a healthier heart.



Researchers followed more than 15,000 people and found those who drank one to six cups of a coffee a day were five to eight percent less likely to suffer from heart failure, stroke or coronary disease.



Women are 20 percent less likely to suffer a stroke if they are coffee drinkers, according to the study.

Researchers have not determined if how much coffee you drink per day lowers your risk of heart related diseases even more, but they do say at least an eight ounce cup per day improves overall health.



Studies show drinking coffee also lowers your risk of Type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, protects against Parkinson’s and helps your liver.



Researchers at Seoul University studied the brains of rats who were stressed due to sleep deprivation.



They found the smell of coffee changed proteins in the rats brains and improved their overall mood.



Studies like this in humans are ongoing.



