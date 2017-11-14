School worksheet quizzed students on 'boy toy,' affairs

HOPEWELL, Va. (AP) - Middle school students in a Virginia home economics class were mistakenly given a worksheet that quizzed them on what an extramarital affair is as well as "boy toy" and "trophy wife."
WTVR reported Monday that the teacher at the school outside Richmond, Virginia, had downloaded the worksheet from the internet. The superintendent for Hopewell schools said it was never part of the curriculum.
Parents at Carter G. Woodson Middle School were angry. The "Family Quiz" worksheet was assigned Friday in a Family & Consumer Sciences class.
It began with questions such as "What do you call the father of your father?"
But questions also asked: "What do you call it when a married person has a relationship with someone else?" and "What do you call the much younger boyfriend of an older woman?"
