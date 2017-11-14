Hot Take Tuesday: Who's saying what about the world of sports?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Enjoy this edition of Hot Take Tuesday for Nov. 14, 2017, and feel free to share your own by emailing us at hottakes@wave3.com:

John Boel, Anchorman (Follow on Twitter)

It was nice to see my Wisconsin Badgers crush the team that crushed Ohio State, holding Iowa to 66 yards total offense on Saturday. It was not nice to see all the misinformation out there including takes like an unbeaten Wisconsin wouldn’t make the College Football Playoff because it would only have one top 25 win. (Fact is it would be three: Iowa, Ohio State and Michigan). But the most dismaying take getting footing again is the plea to expand the playoffs. The reason college football is crushing pro football these days, and the reason last Saturday was so riveting, is because these game mean everything. Not something. Everything. If they expand the playoffs to eight teams, then Georgia-Auburn, Notre Dame-Miami and a couple other huge games would have meant little. Now, putting my money where my mouth is: I will still feel the same way even if an undefeated Big 10 champ Wisconsin gets denied. These weekends are special because every game means everything. Don't NBA-ify college football.

Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer (Follow on Twitter)

The Cincinnati Bengals need to show Vontaze Burfict the door. I’m not sure what’s behind Cincinnati’s tendency to hang on to problematic players (or coaches who can’t win playoff games), but Burfict has proven not only that he’s a liability, but he does not care. After being ejected from Sunday’s game against the Titans for touching an official, Burfict sauntered off the field smiling and doing the "Money Manziel" hand gestures. Burfict has built a reputation for being a dirty player, and doubles down by showing zero remorse. That’s not something you want to keep around if you ever want to crawl out of mediocrity, and the bottom of the AFC North.

John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media (Follow on Twitter)

I'm no Internet troll and I absolutely hate to get into the negativity that is ubiquitous on Twitter. But while those who care about FC's dramatic USL Championship on Monday night are celebrating -- including many of us at WAVE 3 News -- a former PR exec for the team is whining about the media jumping on the team's bandwagon at such a late hour. That doesn't sit well with me for at least three reasons: 1) The limited resources of media market No. 49 of course are going to yield a slow adoption to minor-league soccer as a must-cover event. 2) As a PR guy, it's your job to make the media care about and cover your product. 3) People are paying attention now, and that's all that should really matter, no?

Will Leiss, Research Director

The excuse last year and to start this year was that the Rams attendance was bad because they had a bad team and the fans would show up once the team became good. Now that the Rams have a high-flying offense and a 7-2 record, the attendance situation has not improved. What is the excuse now? More evidence that Los Angeles just isn’t a football city.

William Joy, Reporter (Follow on Twitter)

The Heisman Trophy is pointless. The award is so dumb, I’m not even sure this qualifies as a hot take. There's been a lot of talk about how Lamar Jackson’s numbers are similar to last year when he won it. That’s true, but is that what the award is based on? Seriously, no one knows if it’s best stats or most valuable or the best player on a great team. The statistics are so sporadic year to year, it’s comical. Check Bryce Love against just Derrick Henry or Monte Ball, who didn’t even win. It can’t be MVP or Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush wouldn’t have even been in contention on their star-fueled offenses. It can’t be best player on a great team or we’d have another defensive winner, which is an entirely separate argument that should be had. Why can’t the best player in college football be a defensive player? The Heisman Trophy is for college football’s flashiest player. Since Tim Tebow became the first sophomore to win the award, we went straight to back-to-back freshman winners, with Jackson being the youngest winner. There have been more freshmen and sophomore winners in the past decade than juniors and seniors, after never having an underclassman winner. Did young players instantly get better than they had been in previous decades? No, the marketing did. The Heisman has lost its meaning.

