WATCH LIVE @ 7: Gov. Bevin delivers State of the Commonwealth address

A facility on the front lines of the heroin epidemic showed off its newest addition on Tuesday.More >>
A facility on the front lines of the heroin epidemic showed off its newest addition on Tuesday.More >>
The man shot and killed in Hikes Point Tuesday has been identified.More >>
The man shot and killed in Hikes Point Tuesday has been identified.More >>
The Kentucky Humane Society is asking for the public's help to care for its animals in the cold weather.More >>
The Kentucky Humane Society is asking for the public's help to care for its animals in the cold weather.More >>
Multiple people were taken to area hospitals after a major crash on I-65 Tuesday.More >>
Multiple people were taken to area hospitals after a major crash on I-65 Tuesday.More >>
The crash involved two commercial vehicles, two passenger vehicles, and a Greyhound bus.More >>
The crash involved two commercial vehicles, two passenger vehicles, and a Greyhound bus.More >>