Louisville City FC championship celebration planned for later today

LouCity players celebrated after their one and only goal. But it was enough. (Source: ESPNU)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After winning the first USL Cup in the club's three-year playing history, Louisville City FC will take the cup to 4th Street Live on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

The downtown location was used last Friday night for a fan rally ahead of the cup final and now the "Boys in Purple" will return to deliver the trophy as USL Champions in front of the River City.

Cameron Lancaster's header in the 88th minute allowed FC to nip Swope Park, 1-0, in front of a sellout crowd of more than 14,000 Monday night at Slugger Field.

