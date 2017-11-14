WANTED: Escaped inmate from Marshall Co., KY jail

Kentucky State Police are looking for an escaped inmate from Marshall County Jail.

According to KSP, Dakota W. Reeder, 20, originally of Simpsonville, Ky., left the facility just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday, November 13. He is described as a white male, 5-feet, 6-inches tall and 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

According to KSP, he was last seen wearing blue jeans, dark tennis shoes and a black, long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

