Major renovation announced for Muhammad Ali Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The international cultural center named for Louisville native and three-time heavyweight champion of the world Muhammad Ali will be receiving a major renovation.

Work will begin on the Muhammad Ali Center in mid-January and is expected to last three months. The renovations include a complete redesign of the main lobby, along with the Ali Center store and the group entrance.

Managers of the facility, which opened 12 years ago, say the building has hosted 1.2 million visitors during that time and the enhancements will make for better overall visitor experience.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 3 children shot in 3 hours in Louisville

+ Spending more on your child’s sports? You’re not alone

+ Splash pad, drum play area coming to Sheppard Park

One of the major improvements will be a custom designed terrazzo floor in the Main Lobby. There will also be more contemporary private event space, along with "a fresh and modern appearance" to the Ali Center Store.

The Muhammad Ali Center opened in November 2005. It was co-founded by Muhammad and Lonnie Ali and promotes the Six Core Principles of the late boxing great - Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Giving, Respect, and Spirituality.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.