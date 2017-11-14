4 die in shooting that ends at California elementary school; suspect killed

Authorities say three people have been killed in shootings at multiple locations in rural Northern California, and the shooter was killed by law enforcement after also wounding students at an elementary school.

RANCHO TEHAMA, CA (RNN) - A shooter in a rural northern California town began randomly opening fire at people Tuesday, killing at least four before he was shot dead by police, said a sheriff office spokesman.

"We are aware that there was a domestic violence incident, as reported by neighbors, involving the suspected shooter," said Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston. "We are not releasing his name at this time."

The violence began at a home and ended at Rancho Tehama Elementary School, where one student was shot. Johnston said the child has been transported to the hospital, along with another child who was shot while riding in a truck.

A female adult also in the truck was struck by gunfire as well, Johnston said. Police recovered a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns they believed were used by the shooter.

"Right now, we do not have an accurate account of all those that have been injured in this incident," Johnston said.

Johnston told Redding.com that the number of dead may rise. There are at least seven crime scenes related to the incident.

The remaining kids who were at the school have been moved to a safe location, Johnston said.

Enloe Medical Center spokeswoman Nicole Johansson told the Associated Press that the hospital was treating at least four victims of the incident, including three minors. Three other people were transported to a hospital in Redding, approximately 50 miles away.

The shooting was first reported around 8:15 a.m. PT.

Confirmed there are 5 people dead. Ages unconfirmed. There are 7 different crimes scenes spread across Rancho Tehama. Multiple people injured including 2 children. pic.twitter.com/Kq7U5pVdsV — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) November 14, 2017

In another recent fatal school shooting, a student opened fire at Freeman High School in Rockford, WA, on Sep. 13, killing a classmate who confronted him and wounded three other students before being subdued.

