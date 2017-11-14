Heavy police presence at accused cop killer's court hearing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There was a strong police presence in a downtown Louisville courtroom Tuesday.

Wathaniel Woods, the man accused of leading an LMPD officer on a high-speed chase that ultimately killed the officer, showed up for a pre-trial conference.

LMPD Officer Nick Rodman chased Woods through the streets of Louisville in March before the pursuit ended in a violent crash.

Rodman died the following day. His death triggered a citywide outpouring of support for his widow and their two young children.

Woods faces a long list of charges, including murder.

