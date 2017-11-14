Fire damages Owensboro carpet warehouse

An overnight fire in Owensboro damaged much of what was inside Carpets Unlimited's warehouse.

The fire started around 3 Tuesday morning and units were on scene for two and a half hours airing out smoke and draining water from the building.

The building was saved by a sprinkler system that activated and kept the fire contained until the Owensboro Fire Department arrived.

The fire is believed to be accidental, caused by a faulty bailing unit. But because of the smoke and water damage, the damage seems to be heavy.

"Well the damage that the warehouse received was, of course, smoke damage throughout the building," Steve Leonard, of the Owensboro Fire Department, said. "Some water damage as a result of the sprinkler heads. And fire damage to the bailing unit itself. So there's a large amount of money lost in that warehouse area there."

Smoke was so heavy from the burning materials, it made it difficult for firefighters to navigate the large open space. That's why they employed what they call a lifeline rope technique.

"It keeps firefighters from being lost in the building, disoriented," Leonard said. "They're able to find their way in and out. So for large structures like that, we deploy search ropes and its proved very successful to us."

The amount of damage is still unknown. Carpets Unlimited had no comment about the damage but did say that they are already filling orders for the damaged carpet.

In the meantime, the Carpets Unlimited showroom is still open.

