LMPD asks for public assistance locating suspected robber

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are asking for help locating a man accused of robbery.

According to police, on October 6, the man went to the Speedway in the 2300 block of Brownsboro Road and demanded money.

He's described as a white male, 30-40 years old, 5'3"-5'4", with brown hair.

He was in a red Honda Fit with a yellow bumper sticker below the license plate.

Anyone with information on this suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.

