Anderson named Jeffersontown High acting principal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public Schools has named an acting principal at Jeffersontown High school.

Matthew Anderson was introduced to the Jeffersontown High staff this afternoon. Anderson, who had been director of Student Relations for JCPS, will begin running the school immediately. JCPS Assistant Superintendent Michelle Dillard will assist with Anderson with the transition.

"It is my responsibility to create a safe and relevant learning environment for all of our students and staff," Anderson said n a statement released by the school district. "This begins with establishing a positive climate and culture where all students and teachers feel valued and supported. Our students deserve to feel challenged through an engaging curriculum and learning experiences that will prepare them for life after Jeffersontown High. While many great people and programs already exist at Jeffersontown High, I will work to ensure our school is a place where students want to learn, teachers want to teach, and the community is proud to support."

Previously, Anderson was an assistant principal at Moore Traditional School and a teacher and goal clarity coach at Waggener High School.

Anderson replaces Dr. Matt Kingsley, who requested a voluntary demotion to serve as an assistant principal elsewhere. JCPS said Anderson will serve as acting principal until Jeffersontown High's School-Based Decision Making Council names a permanent principal. That is expected to take place early next year.

