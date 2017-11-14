Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and rating points:
|Class 4A
|Pts
|1. New Albany (8)
|178
|2. Ft. Wayne North
|139
|3. Indpls Ben Davis (1)
|129
|4. Carmel
|91
|5. McCutcheon
|64
|5. Indpls N. Central
|64
|7. S. Bend Riley
|51
|8. Warren Central
|39
|9. Bloomington South
|38
|10. Lawrence North
|37
Others receiving votes:
Castle 36. Logansport 33. Valparaiso 26. Floyd Central 22. Homestead 18. Connersville 15. Brownsburg 14. Hamilton Southeastern 14. Penn 14. Merrillville 12. Zionsville 9. Crown Point 7. E. Chicago 6. Elkhart Central 6. Center Grove 6. LaPorte 6. S. Bend Clay 6.
|Class 3A
|Pts
|1. Indianapolis Attucks (2)
|152
|2. Culver Academy (3)
|147
|3. Ev. Bosse (3)
|138
|4. NorthWood
|79
|5. Twin Lakes (1)
|74
|6. Brownstown
|69
|7. Tri-West
|64
|8. Indpls Broad Ripple
|56
|9. Indpls Brebeuf
|48
|10. Griffith
|46
Others receiving votes:
Ft. Wayne Luers 36. Danville 31. Indpls Manual 25. Salem 24. Indpls Ritter 20. Silver Creek 15. New Haven 14. Fairfield 14. Beech Grove 12. S. Bend Washington 10. Woodlan 10. Northview 7. Greensburg 6. Norwell 6.
|Class 2A
|Pts
|1. Oak Hill (1)
|120
|2. Providence (3)
|106
|3. Frankton (2)
|93
|4. Linton-Stockton (1)
|78
|5. Indpls Howe (2)
|68
|6. Heritage Christian
|62
|7. Shenandoah
|55
|8. Northeastern
|51
|9. Michigan City Marquette
|48
|(tie) Andrean
|48
Others receiving votes:
Westview 46. Crawford Co. 38. Indpls Park Tudor 33. Monroe Central 32. Gary Roosevelt 28. Indpls Scecina 28. Henryville 26. Lapel 15. Tipton 14. S. Knox 12. Churubusco 12. Covington 9. Ft. Wayne Canterbury 8. LaVille 8. Milan 7. Cloverdale 6. Centerville 6.
|Class 1A
|Pts
|1. Tindley (6)
|164
|2. Barr-Reeve (2)
|118
|3. Wood Memorial
|98
|4. Tri-County
|96
|5. Lafayette Catholic
|88
|6. Gary 21st Century
|80
|7. Southwood
|75
|8. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1)
|63
|9. Oldenburg
|48
|10. Oregon-Davis
|43
Others receiving votes:
Hauser 29. University 28. S. Newton 25. Indpls Lutheran 22. Loogootee 21. W. Washington 18. New Washington 15. Bethesda Christian 14. Liberty Christian 12. Howe Military 9. Elkhart Christian 8. Shakamak 6.
