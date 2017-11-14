Assumption High School breaks annual CANstruction record

Assumption students take part in the annual CANstruction, which benefits the Dare to Care food bank. (Source: Assumption Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Assumption High School held their 11th annual CANstruction event on Tuesday, and broke their previous record by nearly 2,000 cans.

The students at Assumption donated 11,500 cans, breaking their record which previously stood at 10,000 cans. Before the cans are donated, students strive to create 3D sculptures from the cans they've collected.

CANstruction is a national charity that combines art with helping end local hunger. It was inspired by a group of New York architects and engineers in 1992 who introduced citywide CANstruction competitions as a way to bring together the design, engineering, and construction industry.

CANstruction benefits the Dare to Care food bank.

