Brad Paisley set to perform at KFC Yum! Center - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Brad Paisley set to perform at KFC Yum! Center

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Brad Paisley (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Brad Paisley (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Country music superstar Brad Paisley is coming to the KFC Yum! Center. 

Paisley's Weekend Warrior World Tour will stop in Louisville on March 23. The 27-date tour will kick-off on January 25 in Los Angeles and will extend through April, with more dates expected to be added.

Special guests will include Chase Bryant and fast-rising star and multi-instrumentalist Lindsay Ell.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour is coming to Louisville
CONCERTS: Coming soon to WAVE Country
Major renovation announced for Muhammad Ali Center

Ticket information will be released soon. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly