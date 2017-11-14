Brad Paisley set to perform at KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Country music superstar Brad Paisley is coming to the KFC Yum! Center.

Paisley's Weekend Warrior World Tour will stop in Louisville on March 23. The 27-date tour will kick-off on January 25 in Los Angeles and will extend through April, with more dates expected to be added.

Special guests will include Chase Bryant and fast-rising star and multi-instrumentalist Lindsay Ell.

Ticket information will be released soon.

