LMPD Chief issues statement on alleged neighborhood disparity

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD Chief Steve Conrad issued a statement Tuesday via the department's Facebook page.

The statement comes after many questioned the department's handling of the shooting death of Jason Spencer in Cherokee Triangle, in regards to how it handles other cases.

The Chief's statement read as follows:

Over the past week, I have joined many others in our community in watching the in-depth news coverage of the tragic shooting death on Everett Avenue on Nov. 5. There is no question that Jason Spencer’s death leaves a hole in our community.

Some have suggested the Louisville Metro Police have handled this homicide differently than similar cases that occur in other neighborhoods in this community. That is simply not true. As a matter of fact, over the past 12 months, almost $1.8 million has been dedicated to overtime patrols in the 1st, 2nd, and 4th divisions where most of the homicides occur.

Every day, the women and men of this department dedicate themselves to providing peace, safety and security for everyone in every neighborhood. And when crime is committed – no matter where it occurs – those dedicated men and women work diligently to find those responsible and do their best to hold them accountable.

To suggest otherwise is unfair.

It is not unusual for police commanders to create action plans. It is not unusual for patrols to be increased in the wake of violence. It is not unusual for police to hold peace walks, in fact I conduct a walk weekly often in an area that has recently seen violence.

Too many lives have been lost in Louisville. Our officers will continue to work hard in every neighborhood of Metro Louisville to make our community safer. That’s our pledge every day to Louisville, to patrol our streets and diligently investigate crime.

We cannot do it alone. We need the community’s help. We need people to get involved – finding ways in their neighborhoods to connect with young people, report crime when they see it, come forward to provide information to police. We need people to volunteer through their churches, schools, neighborhood associations and other community organizations.

If we are all vigilant in demanding safe neighborhoods, we can make Louisville a stronger, safer city – together.

Four individuals have been arrested in the Spencer case, all minors.

