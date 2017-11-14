NFL: More concussion self-reporting; Brissett handled OK

NEW YORK (AP) - The NFL's chief medical officer says more than a third of concussion evaluations so far this season are a result of players indicating they have symptoms, a much higher percentage than last season.

Allen Sills said in a conference call with reporters Tuesday that "about 37 percent" of the 379 concussion evaluations during the preseason and regular season have been "initiated by a self-report." Sills said it was about 20 to 22 percent a year ago.

Sills also said the rules for checking for a concussion were followed properly for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett on Sunday, when he was allowed to return to a game after a hit to the head. After the game, it was determined he did have concussion symptoms.

Sills says it is impossible to "capture 100 percent of concussions."

