New initiative unveiled to stop human trafficking in Kentucky

On Tuesday, Attorney General Andy Beshear announced a new initiative to help stop human trafficking in Kentucky.

The "See Something - Say Something - Save A Life!" campaign is the state's first coordinated effort that encourages hotels across the commonwealth to sign a pledge to have their front line staff complete an online human trafficking training, which specifically teaches the "red flags" of sex trafficking.

"This training that we have provided to now more than 1500 people," said Beshear. "School staff, law enforcement, medical professional, prosecutors, the trucking industry...about what human trafficking looks like and how to report it to law enforcement. In the end, this office is willing to go anywhere and talk to anyone about what human trafficking is, and how everyone in the commonwealth can do something to address it."

Beshear's office is currently working 14 human trafficking cases and has helped resolve 96 human trafficking complaints.

