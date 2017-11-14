Hanson Elementary students surprised by soldier dad

It was a special surprise for two Western Kentucky girls when their military father magically appeared at their school.

The three and eight-year-old girls go to Hanson Elementary.

Tuesday afternoon, there was a magic show in the gym.

The older of the girls, Kenzie, had to choose among three doors.

Behind them was her dad, Army National Guard specialist Jason Drake, who just returned home after nearly a year.

He was most recently stationed in Kuwait and Afghanistan.

Evan Gorman spoke with the family. He has the full story tonight on 14 News at 6.

Behind door number 3: Specialist Jason Drake returns home, surprising his two little girls at their school's magic show pic.twitter.com/NHmwqDv2zx — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) November 14, 2017

