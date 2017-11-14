Clark Co holds 2nd annual Readers to Leaders breakfast - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Clark Co holds 2nd annual Readers to Leaders breakfast

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Dawne Gee emceed the breakfast. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Justin Hawkins) Dawne Gee emceed the breakfast. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Justin Hawkins)

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - For the second year in a row, Clark County held it's Readers to Leaders Breakfast on Tuesday morning. 

The Readers to Leaders highlights the needs of an involved community in the school system and shows how those in the community can help at-risk youth and their families throughout Clark County. 

WAVE 3 News' own Dawne Gee emceed the breakfast. 

