The Galt House discontinues Kalightoscope, starting new holiday tradition

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new holiday tradition is in the works for The Galt House.

Starting this year, the hotel will no longer be hosting Kalightoscope, but will be starting Elf-apalooza.

Elf-apalooza will benefits Toys for Tots and will include a breakfast with Santa and the Elves, a showing of Will Ferrell's "Elf" and will include other fun activities.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Assumption High School breaks annual CANstruction record

+ Clark Co holds 2nd annual Readers to Leaders breakfast

+ LMPD Chief issues statement on alleged neighborhood disparity

Elf-apalooza kicks off December 1.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.