The Galt House discontinues Kalightoscope, starting new holiday tradition

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new holiday tradition is in the works for The Galt House. 

Starting this year, the hotel will no longer be hosting Kalightoscope, but will be starting Elf-apalooza. 

Elf-apalooza will benefits Toys for Tots and will include a breakfast with Santa and the Elves, a showing of Will Ferrell's "Elf" and will include other fun activities. 

Elf-apalooza kicks off December 1. 

