JCPS Race & Equity Subcommittee meets

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new policy could be in the works for Jefferson County Public Schools.

On Tuesday, the Race and Equity Ad Hoc Board Policy Subcommittee met at Seneca High School.

The subcommittee continues to discuss the development of a race and equity policy for JCPS.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Anderson named Jeffersontown High acting principal

+ Recorded conversation with students leads to school audit, principal reprimanded

+ JCPS ads translated into different languages for diverse school population

No policy was agreed upon on Tuesday. It's still unclear when the subcommittee will meet again.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.